Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 86,980 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.21% of Regis worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Regis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Regis by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

