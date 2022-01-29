Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,279 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Sanmina worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

