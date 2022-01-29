Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of MSA Safety worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE MSA opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

