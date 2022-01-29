Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Alliant Energy worth $266,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 526,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.