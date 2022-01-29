Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EAT opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.
In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
