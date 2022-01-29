Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.