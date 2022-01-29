Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 110,753 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

