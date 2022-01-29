Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 81.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 36.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.