Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

