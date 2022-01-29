Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,613 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.64 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.