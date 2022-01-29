Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 4,030 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Malibu Boats worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

