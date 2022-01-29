Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

CNXC stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $191.45.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $444,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,892,950 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.