Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.50 Million Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Triple-S Management worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Triple-S Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

