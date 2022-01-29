Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.79 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.