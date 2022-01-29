Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

