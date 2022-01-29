Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.01 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDA opened at $108.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

