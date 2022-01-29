Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.95 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.