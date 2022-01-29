Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,813 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 497.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,128.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.