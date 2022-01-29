Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 722,057 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 675,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

