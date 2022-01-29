Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.77 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

