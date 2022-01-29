Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

