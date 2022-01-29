Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

ATHM opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

