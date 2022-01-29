Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,572 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 374,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,893 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

