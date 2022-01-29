Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of ManTech International worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

