AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

CBH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.