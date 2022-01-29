Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 56.7% in January

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -5.08. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

In other Allied Healthcare Products news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

