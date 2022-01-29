Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 402.0 days.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

