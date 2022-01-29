Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.