AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

