AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 16.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $83.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

