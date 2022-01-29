Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.77 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

