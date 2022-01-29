Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.45 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $50.31 million and $8.45 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

