Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 9.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $189,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,824.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,810.20 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.