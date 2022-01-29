Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,743.69, for a total transaction of $8,231,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,838.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,824.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

