Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oribel Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43,675.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,806.74. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,801.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.