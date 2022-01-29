Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,806.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,801.56 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

