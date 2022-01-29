Alphacat (ACAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $236,012.40

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $236,012.40 and $33,808.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.