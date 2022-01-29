AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF comprises 8.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 91.41% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $27.15 on Friday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

