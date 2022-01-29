Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.14

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $19.51. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 15,714 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alps Alpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

