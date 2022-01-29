Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the December 31st total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($67.05) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.