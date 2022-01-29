Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 231.1% in January

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 231.1% from the December 31st total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

