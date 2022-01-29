Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3,384.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

