Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sculptor Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193,822 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $461,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 647.0% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,384.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

