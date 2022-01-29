Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,157.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3,384.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

