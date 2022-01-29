Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AZFL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,191,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,663,984. Amazonas Florestal has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Amazonas Florestal alerts:

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.