AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AMERCO worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $600.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.83. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $450.39 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

