American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Century Communities worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Century Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $86.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

