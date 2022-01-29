American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $317.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.55 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

