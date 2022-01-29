American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,614 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.