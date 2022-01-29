American Century Companies Inc. Buys 34,513 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.