American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 748,411 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 132,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

